Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $30.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signify Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Signify Health to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Signify Health from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Signify Health to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.15.

Signify Health Stock Performance

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88. Signify Health has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signify Health

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.57 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signify Health will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 927,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after buying an additional 197,773 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 24,109 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the fourth quarter worth $11,742,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Signify Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

