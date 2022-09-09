Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) is Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,091 shares during the quarter. Silicom makes up about 11.2% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.52% of Silicom worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Silicom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 534,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Silicom by 2.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 33.8% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Silicom by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 39,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicom alerts:

Silicom Price Performance

Shares of SILC opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62. Silicom Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SILC. StockNews.com upgraded Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Silicom Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.