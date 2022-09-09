Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,044 shares during the period. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF makes up 2.2% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAL. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 15,815 shares in the last quarter.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Stock Performance

IVAL opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $35.02.

