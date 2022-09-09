Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $36.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

