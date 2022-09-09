Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,666 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HRL opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

