Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,047 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance
BATS PAVE opened at $26.07 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.