Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,047 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000.

BATS PAVE opened at $26.07 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92.

