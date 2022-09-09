Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,573 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,732.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,096,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,720 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,753,000 after acquiring an additional 599,795 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,601,000 after acquiring an additional 590,342 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,877.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 579,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,308,000 after acquiring an additional 575,087 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHZ stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85.

