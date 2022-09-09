Silicon Valley Capital Partners Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $81.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,430,482. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $421.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.59.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

