Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $95.49 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up about 15.7% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners owned approximately 10.73% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $95,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,261,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,004,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 470.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,010,000 after acquiring an additional 43,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,116. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $97.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average of $85.73.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.