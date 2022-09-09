Silicon Valley Capital Partners Increases Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in monday.com were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 1,262.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNDY. Cowen boosted their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

monday.com Stock Up 1.6 %

MNDY stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $130.74. 7,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,563. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $85.75 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average of $125.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.82.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.