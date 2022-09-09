Skycoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.07 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (SKY) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $5.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0940 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Skycoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

