Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.54

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.54 and traded as low as C$4.45. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$4.52, with a volume of 72,507 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOT.UN. CIBC decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cormark decreased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.58. The stock has a market cap of C$363.99 million and a P/E ratio of 4.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Slate Office REIT

In other Slate Office REIT news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 225,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,021,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,564,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$47,964,646. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 356,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,562.

(Get Rating)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

