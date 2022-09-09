Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.54

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.54 and traded as low as C$4.45. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$4.52, with a volume of 72,507 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOT.UN. CIBC decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cormark decreased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Slate Office REIT Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.58. The stock has a market cap of C$363.99 million and a P/E ratio of 4.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Slate Office REIT
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.
