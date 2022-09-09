Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Trading Down 0%

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.92 and last traded at $20.07. 2,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 406% from the average session volume of 430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCCAF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

