Smaugs NFT (SMG) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $24,660.84 and approximately $30.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002055 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000483 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2021. Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smaugs NFT is an AI-Powered marketplace where users can sell their digital assets as NFT tokens in the digital world.”

