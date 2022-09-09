Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Issues Earnings Results

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $127,600. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 70,722 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 53,933 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 26,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 26.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

