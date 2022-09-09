SnowSwap Market Cap Reaches $369,623.13 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00003716 BTC on major exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $369,623.13 and $24,206.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00037332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,069.75 or 0.99795482 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00038084 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SNOW is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,156 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap. The official website for SnowSwap is snowswap.org/iearn.

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

