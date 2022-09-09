Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Trading 6.3% Higher

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 2.39 and last traded at 2.35. 7,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,051,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sonder from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sonder from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Sonder Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 1.61 and a 200 day moving average of 2.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOND. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,094,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $720,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

