SORA Validator Token Market Capitalization Reaches $31,506.44 (VAL)

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0772 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SORA Validator Token has a market capitalization of $31,506.44 and $8,621.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001544 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000882 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Coin Profile

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SORA Validator Token’s official website is sora.org. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor.

Buying and Selling SORA Validator Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

