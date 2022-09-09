Southernsun Asset Management LLC Buys 218,390 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,390 shares during the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group accounts for 3.7% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned 2.60% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $34,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 631.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $19.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

