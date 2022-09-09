Southernsun Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the period. IDEX makes up approximately 0.9% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of IDEX worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter worth about $65,607,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 39.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,284,000 after purchasing an additional 320,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 25.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 223,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,292,000 after purchasing an additional 159,173 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:IEX opened at $208.59 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.61.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

