Southernsun Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,277 shares during the quarter. CMC Materials comprises 4.5% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of CMC Materials worth $41,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 12.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 117.5% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth $4,351,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 354.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 300,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,787,000 after purchasing an additional 234,700 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMC Materials Price Performance

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $173.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $197.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About CMC Materials

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.25.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

