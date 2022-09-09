S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.0 %

SPGI stock opened at $367.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.37. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

