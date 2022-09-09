Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.70. Spark Networks shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 69,146 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Spark Networks by 20,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in Spark Networks by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 61,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 212,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

