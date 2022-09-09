SparksPay 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $30,275.69 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,642,768 coins and its circulating supply is 11,758,521 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

