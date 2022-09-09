Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $56,955.00

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $56,955.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.92 or 0.00484284 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00797703 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015543 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020389 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 114,568,175 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

