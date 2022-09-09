SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.17-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.30 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.12 billion.

SpartanNash Trading Up 1.4 %

SPTN traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,220. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.19. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $37.48.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

SPTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SpartanNash from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.83.

In other news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $140,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,239.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $140,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,239.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,195.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

