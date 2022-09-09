SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.

Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $78,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

RWR traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,123. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average of $105.08. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $123.10.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

