Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Shares Up 1.5%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. 76,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,857,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.
Splash Beverage Group Stock Up 3.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 264.46% and a negative net margin of 206.11%. The business had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Splash Beverage Group Company Profile
Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. Its products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and recovery isotonic sport drink under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Splash Beverage Group (SBEV)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.