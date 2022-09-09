Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Shares Up 1.5%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. 76,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,857,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 264.46% and a negative net margin of 206.11%. The business had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the second quarter worth about $73,000. TRH Financial LLC acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. Its products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and recovery isotonic sport drink under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

