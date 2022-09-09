Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,062,736 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 357,928 shares during the period. Splunk makes up approximately 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $455,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 109.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 35,600.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.36. The company had a trading volume of 63,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.48. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. Splunk’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

