SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading 6% Higher

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $27.58. 37,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 954,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush set a $53.00 target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000.
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.
