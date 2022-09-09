Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Sprinklr Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CXM opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $20.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 17,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $181,326.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 352,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,145.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 17,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $181,326.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 352,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,145.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,518. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Sprinklr by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

