Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $616.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.58 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.08)-$(0.06) EPS.
Sprinklr Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of CXM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.56. 563,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,094. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr
In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $28,086.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,518 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
