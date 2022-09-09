Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $616.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.58 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.08)-$(0.06) EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CXM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.56. 563,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,094. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $28,086.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,518 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

