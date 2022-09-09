SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Shares Gap Up to $12.26

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.26, but opened at $13.53. SRH Total Return Fund shares last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Up 10.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.41.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

About SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

