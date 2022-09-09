Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.77

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and traded as low as $3.09. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 16,222 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Greenridge Global cut their target price on Staffing 360 Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50.
Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.
