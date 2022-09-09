STARSHIP Market Cap Tops $1.30 Million (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. STARSHIP has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $11,973.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.14 or 0.00505083 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002357 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00798975 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015590 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020417 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000299 BTC.
About STARSHIP
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC.
STARSHIP Coin Trading
