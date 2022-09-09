STARSHIP Market Cap Tops $1.30 Million (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. STARSHIP has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $11,973.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.14 or 0.00505083 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00798975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015590 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020417 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000299 BTC.

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

