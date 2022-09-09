Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.79

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$36.79 and traded as high as C$39.83. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$39.78, with a volume of 89,446 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.14.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.79. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

