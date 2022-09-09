Stevens Capital Management LP Buys 16,131 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 338.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,131 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $61,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

CMS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,856. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average is $68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

