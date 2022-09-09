Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 124,500 ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 124,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,000. Stevens Capital Management LP owned about 0.30% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BITO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,659,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITO traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 328,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,678,163. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $44.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.