Stevens Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 206.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $111.09. The stock had a trading volume of 336,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,374,512. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.