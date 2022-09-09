Stevens Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 206.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.
NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $111.09. The stock had a trading volume of 336,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,374,512. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
