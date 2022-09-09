Stevens Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 386.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Accenture by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.34 on Friday, reaching $291.30. 7,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,022. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.17.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

