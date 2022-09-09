Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $2.13 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $456,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 47,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 43.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,692. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.16.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.