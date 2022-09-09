Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases 24,273 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,554,000 after acquiring an additional 292,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,698 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,994 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,184,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EEM traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $39.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,132,570. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $53.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

