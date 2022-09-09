Stevens Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 132.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 371.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.87. 24,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,514. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,146 shares of company stock worth $10,049,640 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

