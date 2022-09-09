Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for September 8th (APDN, AU, CHS, GTN, PIPR, QTWO, REGN, REVG, SEAS, SKY)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, September 8th:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Applied DNA Sciences Inc alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.