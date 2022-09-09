Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for September 8th (APDN, AU, CHS, GTN, PIPR, QTWO, REGN, REVG, SEAS, SKY)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, September 8th:
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.
REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
