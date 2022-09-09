Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 4,335 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 658% compared to the average volume of 572 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,911,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after buying an additional 226,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 725,818 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 5,817.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 819,460 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at $7,985,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Allakos by 587.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 660,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 564,531 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos Price Performance

ALLK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,327. Allakos has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Allakos will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.