StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Synalloy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62. Synalloy has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Synalloy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synalloy by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Synalloy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Synalloy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Synalloy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

