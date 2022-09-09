StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zynga Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45.

Get Zynga alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zynga by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.