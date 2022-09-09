StockNews.com Downgrades EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) to Hold

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
EchoStar Stock Performance
NASDAQ SATS traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $17.13. 210,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,694. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51.
About EchoStar
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.
