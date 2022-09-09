StockNews.com Downgrades EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) to Hold

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

EchoStar Stock Performance

NASDAQ SATS traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $17.13. 210,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,694. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

About EchoStar

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,111,000 after acquiring an additional 866,461 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,004,000 after buying an additional 548,227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 73.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,072,000 after buying an additional 395,141 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,099,000 after buying an additional 266,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth $6,785,000.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

