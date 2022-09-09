StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading 8.1% Higher

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.45. 171,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,363,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Trading Up 7.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business’s revenue was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 142,803 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 951.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,788,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,327,000 after buying an additional 3,428,320 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 1,764.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 255,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 242,189 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.