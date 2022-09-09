StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading 8.1% Higher

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.45. 171,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,363,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.
The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 142,803 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 951.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,788,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,327,000 after buying an additional 3,428,320 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 1,764.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 255,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 242,189 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
