Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 44.28%.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

STRM opened at $1.67 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Streamline Health Solutions

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STRM. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.